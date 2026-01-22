123 combat clashes recorded since start of day, including 56 in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

As of now, the total number of combat clashes along the front line is 123. The enemy is conducting the most assaults in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on January 22, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on Ukraine

Today, communities in the settlements of Ryzhivka, Rohizne, and Volfyne in the Sumy region came under enemy artillery fire.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, three enemy attacks took place today. In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping two guided bombs, and conducted 34 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, one of them using a multiple launch rocket system.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, seven combat clashes took place, with the enemy attacking in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and toward Izbytske. One clash is ongoing.

Read more: 61 combat engagements reported at front, including 24 in Pokrovsk direction; fighting ongoing in five directions, General Staff says

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack in the area of Synkivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Myrne, Drobyshcheve, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and Yampilivka; two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked twice near the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions today in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attempts to wedge into our defenses in the areas of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka; three more clashes are ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,229,740 people (+1,170 per day), 11,587 tanks, 36,463 artillery systems, 23,938 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, Russian occupiers have made 56 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhnie, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka. In some locations, clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the start of the day, our defenders have stopped eight enemy assault actions in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and toward Nechaivka.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried 20 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Zelene and Dobropillia.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Russian UAV warehouse in temporarily occupied Luhansk region, General Staff says

According to the General Staff, in the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack in the area of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupier made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.