61 combat engagements reported at front, including 24 in Pokrovsk direction; fighting ongoing in five directions, General Staff says

Since the start of this day, 61 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy has been most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on January 20, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukrainian territory

Today, communities in border settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including Ryzhivka, Ulanove and Budky in the Sumy region.

The enemy carried out an airstrike on Bilopillia.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy has carried out 39 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas since the beginning of the day.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, in the Vovchansk area and towards the settlements of Izbytske, Hrafske, Kruhle, Nesterne and Chuhunivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Russian UAV warehouse in temporarily occupied Luhansk region, General Staff says

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders toward Pishchane and Petropavlivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out three attacks toward the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Olhivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Dronivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled one occupier`s attack toward Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of Predtechyne, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka and Shcherbynivka, and toward Illinivka, Stepanivka, Berestok and Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,227,440 personnel (+1,020 per day), 11,573 tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 23,922 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and Dachne toward Novopavlivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried once to break through the defenses of our defenders toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Combat operations in the south

Since the start of the day in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled nine occupier attacks in the area of Huliaipole and in the directions of Dobropillia and Zelene. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the areas of Stepnohirske and Prymorske.

Read more: Air defence systems in Crimea and enemy UAV depot in Donetsk hit, - General Staff

According to the General Staff, no combat engagements have been recorded in the Prydniprovske direction so far.