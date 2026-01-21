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News Hostilities in Kharkiv region
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Occupiers are shooting at their own people due to chaos in interaction between units in Kharkiv region, - 16th Corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Friendly fire from the occupiers: Russians shoot at their own people in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers are firing on their own troops due to chaos in communications between Russian military units.

This was reported by the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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"Friendly" fire

"The enemy command of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Brigade, 69th Motorized Rifle Division, 6A (Synelnykove area) is unable to establish coordination between units and define areas of responsibility. This leads to chaos and cases of 'friendly' fire — during the simultaneous advance of fighters from the 1st and 3rd battalions to the same position, two '300s' were recorded," the report said.

The headquarters noted that 1 MSB of the occupiers is under constant artillery and UAV strikes: assault groups are disoriented, confusing routes, abandoning the wounded, and opening fire on their own drones.

Watch more: Border guards stopped enemy’s breakthrough in Kharkiv region and eliminated 10 occupiers. VIDEO

Defeat the enemy

Defense Forces soldiers neutralized 70 Russian military personnel and destroyed or damaged 88 pieces of enemy weaponry and military equipment.

In particular, this refers to:

  • 6 units of automotive equipment;
  • 5 units of special equipment;
  • 1 unit of armored equipment;
  • 73 unmanned aerial vehicles.
  • 3 artillery systems;
  • 35 shelters for enemy personnel were hit (6 destroyed).

Read more: 61 combat engagements reported at front, including 24 in Pokrovsk direction; fighting ongoing in five directions, General Staff says

Дружній вогонь окупантів: росіяни стріляють у своїх на Харківщині

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military actions (3285) Kharkivska region (1604)
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