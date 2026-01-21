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Border guards stopped enemy’s breakthrough in Kharkiv region and eliminated 10 occupiers
Border guards from the "Furia" brigade are destroying stormtroopers attempting to break through the state border in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the situation in the defence zone of the "Hart" brigade in the South Slobozhanskyi direction remains difficult, with the enemy continuing its attempts to break through the Ukrainian border.
Over the past few days, border guards have eliminated 10 occupiers and wounded 18 more.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine effectively protects the Ukrainian border and is an integral part of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
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