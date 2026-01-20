Kill zone in Kupiansk: what is happening in the city?

Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the National Guard brigade "Khartiia," published a report from the very centre of Kupiansk, demonstrating the new reality of war, where every step is a struggle for survival under the constant watchful eye of the enemy.

A dirty sky and a "kill zone"

According to Butusov, Kupiansk today is a territory where the enemy has concentrated a huge number of UAVs. The occupiers control all logistics routes, highways and even individual houses.

"The sky is dirty, it is literally tied to us. Being in this 'kill zone' requires constant movement. If you don't walk, you're under attack. Even if you're in a basement or in the forest, they're constantly looking for you," Butusov notes.

The video captures moments of artillery strikes and enemy FPV drones just as the group is moving. The commander emphasises that in clear weather, the risks increase exponentially, as Russian reconnaissance drones accompany any movement, trying to detect the hiding places of Ukrainian defenders.

Battles for the dominant heights

The main confrontation is now unfolding in the Pivdennyi quarter, which towers over the approaches to the city. That is where the occupiers are entrenched, and they are being driven out by heavy fighting.

The city centre is under constant fire. While filming, Butusov witnessed the collapse of a five-storey building after another hit and strikes on the routes his comrades were trying to pass.

International assault

The next assault battalion of the R.U.G. (Reconnaissance and Assault Group) of the "Khartiia" brigade is operating in this extremely difficult sector. The unit is unique in its composition - foreign volunteers are fighting side by side with Ukrainians here.

Who is liberating Kupiansk: Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers from Colombia and Brazil.

The enemy's tactics: total control of the sky and artillery terror of residential areas.

The key to success: well-thought-out manoeuvres and systematic work to break through the enemy's UAV control zone.

"Everything around us is a new reality. Here, it is impossible to simply go where you want. But the enemy is being driven out, despite all the difficulties," the commander summed up.

Read more: Kupiansk clearance from occupiers continues as Russian soldiers hide in basements – Khartiia Unmanned Systems Platoon Commander Butusov