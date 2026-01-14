New defence minister – what to expect? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander with the National Guard of Ukraine’s 13th Khartiia Brigade, is analysing personnel changes in the government in a live broadcast, including the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence minister.
What challenges does the new head of the ministry face? And what should be expected from Fedorov as defence minister?
Watch on Censor.NET.
Fedorov’s appointment as defence minister
- We remind that on Wednesday, 14 January, the Verkhovna Rada backed the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence minister.
- On 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to head Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password