New defence minister – what to expect? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander with the National Guard of Ukraine’s 13th Khartiia Brigade, is analysing personnel changes in the government in a live broadcast, including the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence minister.

What challenges does the new head of the ministry face? And what should be expected from Fedorov as defence minister?

Watch on Censor.NET.

Fedorov’s appointment as defence minister

We remind that on Wednesday, 14 January, the Verkhovna Rada backed the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence minister.

On 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to head Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Watch more: Reset at President’s Office. Why did this happen and what does it mean? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO