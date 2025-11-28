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Reset at President’s Office. Why did this happen and what does it mean? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO
Yurii Butusov, platoon commander of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, is going live to analyse the dismissal of Andriy Yermak as Head of the President’s Office.
Why did this happen and what does it mean? How will changes in the government affect the course of the war?
Watch it on Censor.NET.
Searches and Yermak’s dismissal
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
- Later, Zelenskyy announced that Andriy Yermak had submitted his resignation as head of the Presidential Office.
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