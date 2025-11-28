Reset at President’s Office. Why did this happen and what does it mean? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, platoon commander of the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, is going live to analyse the dismissal of Andriy Yermak as Head of the President’s Office.

Why did this happen and what does it mean? How will changes in the government affect the course of the war?

Watch it on Censor.NET.

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