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Trump and Putin peace plan // Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander with the 13th National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Khartiia Brigade, is analyzing live the U.S.-proposed "peace plan" for Ukraine to end the war with Russia. How will politics affect the battlefield?

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