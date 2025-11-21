Trump and Putin peace plan // Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander with the 13th National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Khartiia Brigade, is analyzing live the U.S.-proposed "peace plan" for Ukraine to end the war with Russia. How will politics affect the battlefield?

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Watch more: War in October | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO