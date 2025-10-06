ENG
War in October | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

On Sunday, 5 October, at 10:00 p.m., the platoon commander of the 13th "Khartiia" Brigade, which is fighting enemy UAV operators, Yurii Butusov, will hold a live broadcast to comment on the course of hostilities at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

military actions (2724) Butusov Yurii (1256) war in Ukraine (3916)
