Butusov tops ranking of bloggers most frequently viewed on social media, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Butusov in the ranking of bloggers most frequently read by Ukrainians

Ukrainians shared which public and political figures, activists, and opinion leaders they follow most on social media.

This is according to a study by the NGO "Internews Ukraine", "Ukrainian Media: News Consumption and Trust in 2025", as reported by Censor.NET.

Volunteer and activist Serhii Sternenko took first place with 11%.

Ihor Lachenkov and Serhii Prytula followed with 5%.

Journalist Dmytro Gordon had 4%.

Yurii Butusov, commander of the 13th Brigade "Khartiia" platoon fighting enemy UAV operators, journalist Vitaly Portnikov, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy each received 3%.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi would beat Zelenskyy by wide margin in presidential elections – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

