Butusov tops ranking of bloggers most frequently viewed on social media, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainians shared which public and political figures, activists, and opinion leaders they follow most on social media.

This is according to a study by the NGO "Internews Ukraine", "Ukrainian Media: News Consumption and Trust in 2025", as reported by Censor.NET.

Volunteer and activist Serhii Sternenko took first place with 11%.

Ihor Lachenkov and Serhii Prytula followed with 5%.

Journalist Dmytro Gordon had 4%.

Yurii Butusov, commander of the 13th Brigade "Khartiia" platoon fighting enemy UAV operators, journalist Vitaly Portnikov, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy each received 3%.

