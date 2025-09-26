2 488 30
Butusov tops ranking of bloggers most frequently viewed on social media, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukrainians shared which public and political figures, activists, and opinion leaders they follow most on social media.
This is according to a study by the NGO "Internews Ukraine", "Ukrainian Media: News Consumption and Trust in 2025", as reported by Censor.NET.
Volunteer and activist Serhii Sternenko took first place with 11%.
Ihor Lachenkov and Serhii Prytula followed with 5%.
Journalist Dmytro Gordon had 4%.
Yurii Butusov, commander of the 13th Brigade "Khartiia" platoon fighting enemy UAV operators, journalist Vitaly Portnikov, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy each received 3%.
