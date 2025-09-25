Zaluzhnyi would beat Zelenskyy by wide margin in presidential elections – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainians would give more votes to Valerii Zaluzhnyi than to Volodymyr Zelenskyy if a presidential election were held in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, these findings come from the online survey "Socio-Political Sentiments of Ukrainians. September 2025," a joint project by Dilova Stolytsia and New Image Marketing Group.

Thus, 36% of respondents approve of holding a presidential election within the next six months. Another 51% are opposed, and 13% said they were unsure.

Respondents were asked whom they would vote for if the presidential election were held next Sunday.

According to the poll, 24.7% of respondents (more than 4% less than in April) would vote for Zelenskyy, and 16.2% would vote for Zaluzhny.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am ready to resign, but only after war is over

If a second round were held, the votes would be distributed as follows: 40% would vote for Zaluzhnyi, and 27% of Ukrainian citizens would vote for Zelenskyy.

The online poll was conducted on 13-21 September in Ukraine (except for settlements in the temporarily uncontrolled territories of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kherson regions and occupied Crimea). The survey included 1,200 respondents—internet users aged 18 and older. The margin of error at the 95% confidence level does not exceed 2.89 percentage points.

Read more: Zelenskyy on elections in Ukraine: We are ready when there is a ceasefire