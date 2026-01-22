Fighting continues in Vovchansk: Russians are trying to bypass city from flanks, - Trehubov

Russian troops continue their attempts to advance in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and nearby settlements. Fighting continues in the city itself, as well as on the flanks, particularly in the Vilcha and Vovchanski Khutory areas.

This was reported on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The situation in Vovchansk

"There are constant attempts by the Russians to advance in Vovchansk, and this is not only about the city itself, although fighting is currently taking place there," Trehubov said.

According to him, Russian units are also actively trying to operate on the flanks and in nearby settlements.

Watch more: Russian near Vovchansk films charred body of occupying ally: "This is what it means to burn out at work.". VIDEO

"The Russians are actively crossing the river to the south, but there is even talk of attempts to bypass Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory, and nearby settlements," he clarified.

Weather conditions

Trehubov stressed that the situation is complicated by weather conditions.

"The rivers have already frozen over, so they are no longer the natural barrier they used to be, and now they are practically no problem for small infantry groups," he added.

Read more: Occupiers tried to break through defenses in Vovchansk thanks to their numerical superiority