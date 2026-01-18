Occupiers tried to break through defenses in Vovchansk thanks to their numerical superiority

Ukrainian units are taking measures to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating. Over the past day, Russian troops attempted to break through defenses in the South Slobozhansky direction.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in the operational report of the Joint Forces Group.

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Attempts to break through in Vovchansk

Thus, in the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attempted to exploit its numerical superiority and break through our defenses in Vovchansk and in the direction of Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zybino.

The enemy also attacked the positions of our troops in the direction of Dehtyarne and Kruhle.

The situation on the front line

It is noted that 21 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Velykoburlutsky direction, the invaders attacked our positions in the direction of Chuhunivka. The enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, Defense Forces units neutralized the occupiers' assault actions in the direction of Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to attack our fortifications near Myrne, Zarichne, and in the direction of the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavy, Drobysheve, and Liman.

Read: Russians attempted to breach the border in the direction of Digtyarno in the Kharkiv region, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

"Our defenders continue to destroy the invaders' superior forces in order to slow down and stop their offensive actions," the Joint Forces Group emphasized.