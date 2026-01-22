Russian near Vovchansk films charred body of occupying ally: "This is what it means to burn out at work."

The situation in the Vovchansk direction remains catastrophic for the Russian invaders. According to Censor.NET, another attempt by the occupiers to change personnel at their positions ended in filming further losses and destroyed fortifications.

The occupier who arrived at the positions to replace his comrades found that virtually nothing remained of the previous unit. The published footage shows completely destroyed trenches and the charred body of a killed soldier.

Key details from the video:

The reality of "rotation": The occupier states that there is simply no one left to replace at the positions - the previous unit has been eliminated.

Consequences of the strikes: The author of the video films the completely destroyed fortifications and the charred body of his comrade.

Quote from the scene: "Volchansk direction. Russian boys came to replace their fellow occupiers at their positions, but it turned out that there was no one left to replace — the 'heroes' had long since burned out at work," reads the caption to the video, which illustrates the complete collapse of another Russian unit.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk and near Vilcha in Kharkiv region and in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAPS