Ukrainian MiG-29MU1 destroys occupiers’ base in north with air bomb

On the northern front, Ukrainian aviation continues to actively counter the enemy's attempts to build up forces for new attacks. According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots in modernised MiG-29MU1 fighter jets are literally thwarting the invaders' plans by delivering precision air strikes on their positions.

The published footage shows a successful attack on one of the enemy's manpower concentration points. While the Russian occupiers were trying to build up reserves at their positions, the Ukrainian aircraft "corrected" these plans with a powerful aerial bomb.

Details of the combat operation:

Target: Enemy personnel shelters and deployment locations in a forest belt.

Weapon: Modernised MiG-29MU1 fighter jet capable of using modern high-precision weapons.

Result: A direct hit from an aerial bomb completely destroyed the facility along with the scoundrels who were trying to hide there.

"In the north, the bastards continue to try to gather at their positions. Cossacks on MiG-29MU1 literally make adjustments to enemy plans with bombs," the authors of the video note. Read more on our Telegram channel

It should be noted that the modernisation of the MiG-29 to the MU1 level allows Ukrainian pilots to work much more effectively against ground targets, using improved navigation and an expanded arsenal of weapons. Such air support is critical to deterring enemy assaults in difficult areas of the front.

See also on Censor.NET: Four surviving occupiers flee their position after a Ukrainian air strike. VIDEO

Watch more: Defence Forces’ MiG-29 struck occupiers’ positions and ammunition warehouse with AASM Hammer bombs. VIDEO