Four surviving occupiers flee their position after Ukrainian airstrike. VIDEO

Ukrainian pilots carried out an airstrike on the occupiers' positions on one of the northern sectors of the front.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the attack has been posted on social media. The footage shows two explosions and four surviving occupiers sprinting towards the tree line.

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"Our ‘landscape designers’ flying MiGs are leveling enemy fortifications together with fresh Russian reinforcements in the north. The enemy did not expect to be caught during rotation on those fortified positions and, as we can see from the published footage, halfway through digging in they decided to forget about their comrades and simply ran," the author of the post noted.

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