Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,230,810 (+1,070 per day), 11,596 tanks, 36,516 artillery systems, 23,943 armoured vehicles

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,230,810 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 22 January 2026 are estimated at:

personnel - about 1 230 810 (+1 070) individuals

tanks - 11 596 (+9) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,943 (+5) units

artillery systems – 36,516 (+53) units

MLRS – 1,623 (+2) units

air defence systems – 1,282 (+3) units

aircraft – 434 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 112,828 (+669) units

cruise missiles – 4,190 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers - 75,416 (+178) units

special equipment - 4,049 (+1) units.

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