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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,230,810 (+1,070 per day), 11,596 tanks, 36,516 artillery systems, 23,943 armoured vehicles

burnt enemy convoy

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,230,810 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 22 January 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel - about 1 230 810 (+1 070) individuals
  • tanks - 11 596 (+9) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,943 (+5) units
  • artillery systems – 36,516 (+53) units
  • MLRS – 1,623 (+2) units
  • air defence systems – 1,282 (+3) units
  • aircraft – 434 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 112,828 (+669) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,190 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 75,416 (+178) units
  • special equipment - 4,049 (+1) units.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders of NGU’s 11th Brigade carry out 566 fire strikes in week. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11723) Armed Forces HQ (5097) liquidation (3032)
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