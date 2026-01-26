Occupiers in supermarket in Kupiansk: SOF eliminated two ruscists and captured two more

Special Operations Forces soldiers continue their operation to clear Kupiansk of Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

A group of special forces from the 8th SOF Regiment carried out successful operations in Kupiansk.

"During reconnaissance of the central part of the city, SOF operators discovered a group of Russian servicemen. The occupiers were holding positions in a destroyed supermarket and a nearby building," the report said.

Read more: Kill zone in Kupiansk: what is happening in the city?. VIDEO

Enemy losses

The Special Operations Forces eliminated two invaders and captured two more.

"The work of the SOF group helped neighbouring units liberate the central part of Kupiansk.



Reconnaissance and direct actions in urban areas require a high level of professionalism, which SOF operators are constantly honing in CQB and CQC training," the soldiers added.

Watch more: Quarter by quarter: "Khartiia" brigade is clearing Kupiansk of occupiers. VIDEO