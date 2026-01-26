Enemy has abandoned its positions on Oleksiivskyi Island in Kherson region, - Voloshyn

Russian units withdrew from Oleksiivskyi Island in the Kherson region under pressure from active operations by the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as due to the deterioration of the morale and psychological state of their personnel.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshin, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

"On Oleksiivskyi Island, our intelligence has recorded the abandonment of positions. This (happened - ed.) as a result of active actions by the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the low morale and psychological state of the servicemen who were in these positions," the spokesman said.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy cannot restore observation posts there.

"The enemy cannot bring its observers there now," he explained.

See more: Shelling of Kherson region: eight wounded, including two police officers, enemy attacked two districts of region. PHOTOS

What is the situation in Kherson region?

Voloshyn recalled that Russian troops are regrouping in the Kherson direction and transferring units to the Orikhiv direction.

"The enemy is currently regrouping in the Kherson direction and withdrawing airborne troops, redeploying them to the Orikhiv direction to maintain the pace of assault operations," the spokesman said.

See more: Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO