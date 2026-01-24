Shelling of Kherson region: eight wounded, including two police officers, enemy attacked two districts of region

Over the past day, Russian troops have been shelling civilian infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, the Russians attacked populated areas with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and various types of UAVs.



Kherson, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Molodizhne, Sadove, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Ukrainka, Urozhayne, Kostyrka, Khrestivka, Osokorivka, Kozatske, and Vesele.

Eight people were wounded as a result of Russian attacks, including two police officers.

See also: Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed and 2 wounded in Russian attack

Three apartment buildings, five private houses, and a critical infrastructure facility were also damaged by enemy shelling.

Details

Russian troops fired artillery at Zelenivka. Two private houses were damaged in the village.

In Kostyrka and Urozhayne, the occupiers directed strike drones at two private houses, which were damaged.

Russian troops fired on Antonivka with multiple launch rocket systems.

During the day, two police officers were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson due to explosives dropped from a UAV. One was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg, and the other with concussion.

In the evening, a 35-year-old man was hit by a drone strike on the street. He was hospitalised with explosive and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs.

Two apartment buildings were damaged as a result of artillery shelling of residential areas.

See also: Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian attack. VIDEO

The Korabelny district was under artillery fire, damaging apartment buildings and private houses.

Medical assistance was required for two Kherson residents who were caught in enemy artillery shelling in the Korabelny district on 22 January. A 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were diagnosed with mine-blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and concussions.

A 42-year-old resident of Bilozerska, whose apartment was hit by a Russian drone on 21 January, also sought medical attention. The man suffered a mine-blast injury and concussion.

Two residents of Rozlyv were also hospitalised. On the afternoon of 22 January, a Russian strike drone hit their private home. A 52-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and concussions.

See also: Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO

It is reported that all relevant services were working at the sites of the Russian shelling. Police officers inspected the sites, collected evidence, and recorded the consequences of the Russian military strikes.

Consequences of the shelling







