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Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO
New cases of remote mining of the territory by the Russian army have been recorded in Kherson.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.
"Currently, the enemy has mined the city's territory. Anti-personnel mines have been found on Mykolaiv Highway near the Regional Blood Service Centre hospital," the report says.
The police are urging residents not to travel through the area.
"The mined area may be larger. Be careful, do not put yourself in danger!" the police emphasised.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that Russian occupiers were remotely mining the Mykolaiv highway in the Kherson region.
- In the Kherson region, Russian troops are mining the straits.
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