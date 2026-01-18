Russians remotely mined area near hospital in Kherson. PHOTO

New cases of remote mining of the territory by the Russian army have been recorded in Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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"Currently, the enemy has mined the city's territory. Anti-personnel mines have been found on Mykolaiv Highway near the Regional Blood Service Centre hospital," the report says.

The police are urging residents not to travel through the area.

"The mined area may be larger. Be careful, do not put yourself in danger!" the police emphasised.

Watch more: Occupiers and enemy equipment explode on remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

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