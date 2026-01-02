Russians remotely mine Mykolaiv highway in Kherson region
Russian invaders are remotely mining the Mykolaiv highway in the Kherson region.
Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) deputy head Oleksandr Tolokonnikov said this on the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.
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"In the Kherson region, the Russians did not stop striking Kherson and the right-bank part of the Kherson region on New Year’s night. These attacks are continuing now as well. At the moment, we already have two people affected and one killed," he said.
The Russians also continue striking heat-generating facilities.
"The CHP plant is shelled every day, as well as other facilities. There may be disruptions in heating. There is also a problem in the Dniprovskyi district due to shelling, power outages, and there may be disruptions in water supply," the deputy head of the RMA said.
Russians mine roads
"There are reports that in the area of the Mykolaiv highway, the Russians have begun remote mining, dropping ‘petal’ mines from drones, so people need to be максимально careful," Tolokonnikov added.
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