Russians accuse Ukraine of strike on Khorly in temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region. General Staff: "AFU hit only Russian military targets"

Photo: Російський ТАСС

Russians claimed there was an alleged strike on the village of Khorly in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region and accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The General Staff stressed that the Defense Forces comply with international humanitarian law and strike only Russian military targets.

General Staff spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovii said this in a comment to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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General Staff statement

The General Staff said all information about strikes carried out by Ukrainian forces overnight into January 1, published on the General Staff’s official social media pages, is comprehensive.

"Meanwhile, Russian propagandists and Russia’s military-political leadership have repeatedly resorted to disinformation and fake statements, including in an attempt to influence Ukraine’s international partners and the course of peace negotiations," Lykhovii added.

Read more: Traitor Saldo to be tried in Kherson region for stealing 3 thousand tons of Ukrainian grain

Version of the "authorities" in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region

Meanwhile, collaborator and Russian-installed official in the occupied Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo accused Ukrainian forces of attacking a café and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in the resort village of Khorly.

He claimed that a strike by three drones killed 24 people (including a child) and wounded more than 50. He also claimed the strike hit a location where civilians were allegedly celebrating the New Year.

Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, said the New Year celebrations involved collaborators and Russian occupiers. He said the café is located in a village with restricted entry by passes, which undermines Russia’s version of an "attack on civilians."

Read more: Russian occupiers report that Armed Forces attacked railway between Kherson region and Crimea