Traitor Saldo to be tried in Kherson region for stealing 3 thousand tons of Ukrainian grain

The so-called "governor of the Kherson region" Volodymyr Saldo will be tried in the Kherson region for the theft of three thousand tons of Ukrainian grain.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation found that the accused became the so-called "governor" of the Kherson region in 2022. As a senior official in the occupied territory, he exerted pressure on local business representatives and facilitated the seizure and robbery of enterprises.

"In the fall of 2022, he ordered the creation of a temporary administration at the seized Private joint-stock company "Kherson Bakery Plant, an enterprise that was engaged in the storage, processing, and shipment of grain products to sea, road, and rail transport. Its storage facilities contained more than 30 thousand tons of grain and industrial crops belonging to various business entities," law enforcement officers said.

It is noted that in pursuit of the interests of the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation to appropriate the property assets of individuals and legal entities of Ukraine, the "governor" ordered the export of grain from Kherson.

As a result, the enemy managed to transport the 2021 barley harvest, weighing more than 2,800 tons and worth almost UAH 15 million, from the occupied regional center to the Russian-controlled territories using three barges.

Earlier, Saldo was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

