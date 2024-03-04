Tusk: I will appeal to Sejm to impose sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk promised to appeal to the Polish Sejm to impose sanctions against Russian and Belarusian agricultural products.

"A minute ago, I told the Prime Minister that today I would address the Marshal of the Polish Sejm to impose sanctions on Russian and Belarusian agricultural products," Tusk said after meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite.

"We are talking not only about strengthening sanctions because of the attack on Ukraine and Belarus' cooperation with Russia, but also about strengthening the protection of the agricultural sector in Lithuania and Poland," the Polish prime minister said.

He stressed that one of the EU's main tasks should be to block the export of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products. "The markets are really under a lot of pressure because of the war. And, without a doubt, one of the main tasks is to block exports from Russia and Belarus to countries that have traditionally been recipients of these products," Tusk said.

For her part, Šimonite supported Tusk, but stressed that this should be a joint decision of the EU countries, otherwise Russia will find ways to circumvent such restrictions.

As a reminder, the Latvian parliament passed a temporary ban on imports of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus until at least July 2025. Latvia stated that this step is aimed at severing economic ties with the aggressor countries and complements EU sanctions.