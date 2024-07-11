He helped Russians to take stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea: Captain of foreign cargo ship was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained a foreign cargo vessel and its captain, who worked for the aggressor, in the waters of the Odesa region. The ship sail under the flag of one of the Central African countries, and its crew was carrying out an order from Russia to export stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

He helped the Russian occupiers

According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the vessel repeatedly docked at the seaport of Sevastopol to pick up the stolen agricultural products.

To disguise the crime, the captain periodically switched off the vessel's GPS tracker and entered false information into the log of routes and berths.

"In this way, he helped the Ruscists to export multi-tonne consignments of Ukrainian grain stolen from the temporarily occupied regions in southern Ukraine," the statement said.

The ship's captain is a citizen of the South Caucasus

The investigation revealed that the captain of the cargo ship was a citizen of one of the South Caucasus countries. In addition to him, the crew included 12 other foreigners.

Suspicion of an enemy accomplice

SBU investigators served the ship's captain a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing a type of detention is being decided. The offender faces up to 5 years in prison.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings, the offender's vessel was towed to Odesa region and arrested by a court decision. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify other persons involved in the illegal activity.

