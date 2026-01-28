109 combat engagements recorded at front. Pokrovsk direction remains most intense, General Staff says

Since the start of Wednesday, January 28, there have been 109 combat engagements at the front. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out one missile strike using one missile, 63 air strikes, and dropped 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,523 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,912 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times and carried out 74 strikes on populated areas and the positions of our units, three of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: 46 combat engagements recorded on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and South Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units near Starytsia and Prylipka, and toward Obukhivka, Zelene, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodiazne and Kutkivka. Ukrainian units repelled 13 attacks.

Today, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks toward Radkivka and Pishchane in the Kupiansk direction.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped seven attacks near Myrne and toward Lyman, Drobysheve and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance near Yampil and Sviato-Pokrovske, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers assaulted the positions of our defenders nine times today near Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, and Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne.

According to preliminary estimates, our soldiers eliminated 45 occupiers and wounded 25 in this direction today.

They also destroyed:

47 unmanned aerial vehicles,

one personnel shelter,

two ammunition depots,

ten vehicles and one special transport vehicle,

one quad bike and one gun.

Three units of motor vehicles and one unit of special equipment, as well as 12 enemy personnel shelters, were also hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped one attack by the occupiers toward Yehorivka. Havrylivka came under an enemy air strike.

Read more: Russians are attacking most intensively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Dobropillia. One battle is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka and Charivne.

in the area of Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Dobropillia. One battle is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Dolynka and Charivne. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice near Stepnohorsk and toward Prymorske.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Prydniprovske direction.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,235,880 people (+820 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,691 artillery systems, 23,954 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS