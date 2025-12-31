DeepState: Russians occupy Novomykolaivka in Sumy region, advance near Molodetske in Donetsk region. MAP

Russian troops have captured the village of Novomykolaivka in the Sumy region. The enemy has also gained ground near three settlements in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances in Sumy and Donetsk regions

"The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Novomykolaivka and also advanced near Varachyne, Hrabovske (Sumy district, Sumy region), and Molodetske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Pazeno, Pereizne and Kuzmynivka in Donetsk Oblast and is advancing near Andriivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

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Background

Earlier, the media reported that Russian forces entered a border village in Sumy region and took about 50 people from there.

Subsequently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information.

In turn, Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Grouping, noted that this was a local provocation rather than a large-scale breakthrough.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to respond to Russia's abduction of 50 civilians from the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region.

On December 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that among the 52 civilians taken out of Hrabovske in the Sumy region by Russian occupiers, there were children. Ukrainian servicemen were also taken prisoner by Russia.

Read more: Ruscists occupy Dronivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP