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Ruscists occupy Dronivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have occupied the village of Dronivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Occupation

Russian troops have occupied Dronivka in Donetsk region.

Russian troops occupied Dronivka in Donetsk Oblast: what is known?

Advance

Russian invaders have also advanced near Dvorichanske.

Russian troops occupied Dronivka in Donetsk Oblast: what is known?

Watch more: Russians are making numerous attempts to gain foothold in Dronivka, - DeepState. VIDEO

Background

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Donetsk region (5967) Kharkiv region (1809) Bakhmut district (606) Kupiansk district (533) Dronivka (21) Dvorichanske (3) DeepState (517)
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