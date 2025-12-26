Ruscists occupy Dronivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have occupied the village of Dronivka in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Occupation

Russian troops have occupied Dronivka in Donetsk region.

Advance

Russian invaders have also advanced near Dvorichanske.

Watch more: Russians are making numerous attempts to gain foothold in Dronivka, - DeepState. VIDEO

Background