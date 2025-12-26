Ruscists occupy Dronivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have occupied the village of Dronivka in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Occupation
Russian troops have occupied Dronivka in Donetsk region.
Advance
Russian invaders have also advanced near Dvorichanske.
Background
- Earlier, DeepState reported on Russian attempts to gain a foothold in Dronivka.
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