Situation in Myrnohrad remains consistently difficult, - 79th SAAB

In Myrnohrad and its surroundings, the enemy continues its attempts to infiltrate and cut off logistics routes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "Suspilne" by Roman Pysarenko, head of the communications department of the 79th separate airborne assault Tavria brigade.

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Russian troops continue their attacks, using small assault groups to find weak spots in the supply system and complicate the city's defence.

They try to infiltrate the city centre, hide, and establish a foothold. Although they try to slip through with infantry, as they cannot drive in with equipment — paratroopers conduct constant aerial reconnaissance, and the roads are mined — they still risk breaking through on four wheels from time to time. Thus, they tried to break through by car last time.

Read more: Russian occupiers are trying to advance into Sumy region, - SBGS

"They wanted to rush to the city centre at high speed. To get through, jump out of the car somewhere, and hide in the basement of a high-rise building. But we conduct aerial reconnaissance around the clock, day and night, using both daytime and night-time drones. They didn't succeed," said the head of the communications department of the 79th SAAB.

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

Earlier, the "East" military group reported that Ukrainian units control the northern part of Pokrovsk and are conducting operations in the city. In Myrnohrad, defenders are holding defensive lines and destroying the enemy in the surrounding areas.

Watch more: Drones of 79th Brigade of Air Assault Forces destroyed car with five occupiers in centre of Myrnohrad. VIDEO