Northern Pokrovsk under AFU control, defense continues in Myrnohrad – Operation Task Force "East"

Units of the Operation Task Force "East" continue active combat operations in several directions in the Donetsk region, holding off Russian advances.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian defenders are conducting active operations in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration area: they control the northern part of Pokrovsk, hold defensive lines in Myrnohrad, and in the Kramatorsk direction, they are holding the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area. Reports that this settlement has been captured are not true, the press service of the group of forces said.

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Fighting for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the military, Ukrainian units control the northern part of Pokrovsk and are operating in built-up urban areas. In Myrnohrad, defenders are holding defensive lines and destroying the enemy on the outskirts.

Over the past day, 22 assaults were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction near seven settlements. Dozens of occupiers were eliminated and a large number of enemy drones were destroyed.

The press service emphasized: "Ukrainian units continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. Search-and-assault operations and the elimination of the enemy are ongoing."

Logistics in the area remain difficult. At the same time, the military are expanding supply corridors to Myrnohrad.

Read more: Enemy is pressing on the northern part of Myrnohrad, with small arms fire in centre. Occupiers who infiltrated Hryshyne have been eliminated - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped six enemy attempts to advance. The most intense situation remains near Dronivka.

The enemy is building up resources for assaults. Precision strikes are being carried out on occupiers’ concentration areas. In particular, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system was destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops are holding designated positions. Reports of the capture of Orikhovo-Vasylivka are not confirmed.

The situation also remains difficult in the Kostyantynivka direction. Defenders are holding off attacks by superior enemy forces.

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Operation Task Force "East", 252 occupiers were destroyed over the past day. Dozens of enemy UAV control posts were also hit.

Earlier, the General Staff said that since the start of Wednesday, January 28, 109 combat engagements have taken place along the front line. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders’ offensive plans and wearing down their combat potential.

Read more: 48 combat engagements reported along frontline, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff