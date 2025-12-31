A column of Russian assault vehicles on buggies was destroyed by Ukrainian artillery in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, fighters from the 55th Brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich" delivered a devastating strike using firing groups with 2P22 "Bohdana" systems and CAESAR self-propelled howitzers.

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As a result of the hits, the footage shows Russian equipment smashed to pieces and burning in the middle of the road.

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