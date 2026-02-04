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Enemy advanced in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and near Siversk, - DeepState
Russian troops are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (the administrative centre of the Pokrovsk urban community and Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region), Myrnohrad (a town in Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region), and near Siversk (a town in Bakhmut district in the Donetsk region)," the report says.
Maps
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces had regained control in Kupiansk.
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