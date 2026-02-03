Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad: enemy brings in equipment and tightens drone control, DeepState says

Russian troops have stepped up offensive operations in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, moving in equipment, deploying electronic intelligence assets, and establishing drone control over key logistics routes.

DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Pokrovsk

The city continues to be swallowed up by the enemy, which, in addition to infantry, is actively bringing in its equipment, positioning electronic intelligence assets, and dispersing its pilots across the area, who effectively control the logistics of the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration with drones. In particular, katsap pilots have fully occupied the area of the nine-storey apartment blocks, which makes it possible to control logistics within a 10-kilometer radius.

The Defense Forces are struggling to hold the northern outskirts of the city, striking infantry with drones and attempting clearance operations, but operating in Pokrovsk is becoming increasingly difficult. The enemy is often spotted in Hryshyne and digs in on the outskirts in tree lines, but cannot do so in the village itself, where Ukrainian pilots are effectively repelling them.

Read more: Russians advance near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and Dorozhnianka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Myrnohrad

Myrnohrad is in a more difficult situation due to active enemy pressure on the city.

At the same time, Ukrainian pilots have limited ability to operate over Myrnohrad, as the enemy conducts raids into the rear via Rodynske, attacking our pilots’ positions. The city itself is under the enemy’s constant fire control, as is all logistics, which complicates any movement there; however, there is no order from the higher military command to withdraw from Myrnohrad.

Thus, the last foothold for any kind of route lies through Rodynske. The enemy knows this perfectly well and is actively putting pressure on this settlement in order to occupy it. However, fire control over the area has essentially already shut down the possibility of calm movement.

Read more: Defense forces hold north of Pokrovsk and destroy enemy on outskirts of Myrnohrad, - Operation Task Force "East"

"The latest battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are ongoing..." the analysts state.