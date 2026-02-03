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Defence Forces have regained positions in Kupiansk. Russia has gained ground in Donetsk region – DeepState
Ukrainian defenders have restored their positions in Kupiansk, while Russian troops have gained ground in the Donetsk region.
DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Kupiansk
Thus, the Defense Forces have restored their positions in Kupiansk.
Enemy advance
At the same time, Russian occupiers have advanced near Udachne, Hryshyne and Pryvillia.
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