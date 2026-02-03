Defence Forces have regained positions in Kupiansk. Russia has gained ground in Donetsk region – DeepState

Ukrainian defenders have restored their positions in Kupiansk, while Russian troops have gained ground in the Donetsk region.

DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kupiansk

Thus, the Defense Forces have restored their positions in Kupiansk.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Predtechyne and Stupochky, - DeepState. MAP

Enemy advance

At the same time, Russian occupiers have advanced near Udachne, Hryshyne and Pryvillia.

Read: The enemy has advanced near Stupochky and Toretsk, - DeepState. MAP





