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Defence Forces have regained positions in Kupiansk. Russia has gained ground in Donetsk region – DeepState

Situation in Kupiansk restored: enemy advances in Donetsk region

Ukrainian defenders have restored their positions in Kupiansk, while Russian troops have gained ground in the Donetsk region.

DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Kupiansk

Thus, the Defense Forces have restored their positions in Kupiansk.

Situation in Kupiansk restored: enemy advances in Donetsk region

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Predtechyne and Stupochky, - DeepState. MAP

Enemy advance

At the same time, Russian occupiers have advanced near Udachne, Hryshyne and Pryvillia.

Read: The enemy has advanced near Stupochky and Toretsk, - DeepState. MAP

Position in Kup restored'янську: ворог просувається на Донеччині
Position in Kup restored'янську: ворог просувається на Донеччині
Position in Kup restored'янську: ворог просувається на Донеччині

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Pryvillya (5) Hryshyne (59) Udachne (26) Kup’yansk (626) DeepState (505)
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