Enemy has advanced near Stupochky and Toretsk, - DeepState

Russian troops are currently advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Stupochky (a village in the Kostiantynivka community of the Kramatorsk district in Donetsk region) and Toretsk (a town in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.



Stupochky



Toretsk

Read more: Russians are advancing in Vovchansk, as well as near Dronivka and Pazeno in Donetsk region - DeepState

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