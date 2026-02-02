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Enemy has advanced near Stupochky and Toretsk, - DeepState
Russian troops are currently advancing in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Stupochky (a village in the Kostiantynivka community of the Kramatorsk district in Donetsk region) and Toretsk (a town in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had advanced near Fedorivka in the Donetsk region and Synelnykove in the Kharkiv region.
- In addition, the Russians advanced near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Dorozhnianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.
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