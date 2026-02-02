ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
18595 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
3 012 5

Enemy has advanced near Stupochky and Toretsk, - DeepState

Russian troops are currently advancing in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Stupochky (a village in the Kostiantynivka community of the Kramatorsk district in Donetsk region) and Toretsk (a town in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Stupochki map
Stupochky

Torets map
Toretsk

Read more: Russians are advancing in Vovchansk, as well as near Dronivka and Pazeno in Donetsk region - DeepState

What preceded this?

  • Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had advanced near Fedorivka in the Donetsk region and Synelnykove in the Kharkiv region.
  • In addition, the Russians advanced near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region and Dorozhnianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Author: 

Toretsk (285) Stupochky (9) DeepState (506)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 