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Russian forces have occupied Rivne in Donetsk Oblast. Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have occupied Rivne in the Donetsk region. There is also an advance in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Occupation

Russian occupiers have occupied the settlement of Rivne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).

Advances by the Russian Federation

The occupiers are also advancing in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Rodynske.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novomykolaivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russia has occupied Rivne in Donetsk Oblast: there is an advance in the Pokrovsk direction

Author: 

Donetsk region (5783) Pokrovsk (883) Myrnohrad (188) Pokrovskyy district (1331) Rodynske (75) Rivne (10) DeepState (507)
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