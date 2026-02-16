Russian forces have occupied Rivne in Donetsk Oblast. Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders have occupied Rivne in the Donetsk region. There is also an advance in the Pokrovsk direction.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Occupation
Russian occupiers have occupied the settlement of Rivne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).
Advances by the Russian Federation
The occupiers are also advancing in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Rodynske.
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