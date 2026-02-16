Russian forces have occupied Rivne in Donetsk Oblast. Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders have occupied Rivne in the Donetsk region. There is also an advance in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Occupation

Russian occupiers have occupied the settlement of Rivne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region).

Advances by the Russian Federation

The occupiers are also advancing in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Rodynske.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Novomykolaivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP