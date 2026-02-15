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News Update of DeepState map
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Enemy has advanced near Novomykolaivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novomykolaivka (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.

DeepState recorded the advance of the occupiers in the Novomykolaivka area.

What preceded

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces repelled the enemy in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian occupiers are advancing in the Donetsk region.

Watch more: Minus BM "Grad", REB and Russian UAV pilots in Lyman direction: combat work of SIGNUM battalion. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (5782) Pokrovskyy district (1331) Novomykolayivka (2) DeepState (507)
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