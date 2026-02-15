Enemy has advanced near Novomykolaivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Novomykolaivka (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.

What preceded

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces repelled the enemy in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian occupiers are advancing in the Donetsk region.

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