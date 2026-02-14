Defence forces repelled enemy near Verbove. Enemy advanced in Stupochky and near Zakitne, - DeepState

Defence forces repelled the enemy in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian occupiers are advancing in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.

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Where have Russian troops advanced?

"The map has been updated. Defence forces repelled the enemy near Verbove (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region). The enemy has advanced in Stupochky (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and near Zakitne (a village in the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read on Censor.NET: Russians have advanced near Chasovy Yar, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps



Verbove



Stupochky



Zakitne

Read more: "Omega" special forces free soldier from Russian captivity and eliminate 8 occupiers near Pokrovsk