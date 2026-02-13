Russians have advanced near Chasiv Yar, - DeepState

Russian occupation forces have advanced near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Chasiv Yar (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Updated maps

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk and near Robotyne, - DeepState. MAP

What is known about Chasiv Yar?

Chasiv Yar is a city in the Donetsk region, located near Bakhmut. Before the full-scale war, about 12,000 people lived here.

After the battles for Bakhmut, the city became one of the key targets of the Russian offensive.

Due to its elevated location, Chasiv Yar is of strategic importance — control over the city allows control over the surrounding territories.

Chasiv Yar is part of a defensive line covering the direction to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Important logistics routes passed through the city.

The course of the battles

In 2023, after gruelling battles for Bakhmut, Russian forces launched an offensive on the eastern outskirts of the city.

Active assaults were carried out using artillery, aviation and drones.

The defence was held by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops (Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) gradually attempted to advance towards the Siverskyi Donets–Donbas Canal, which became a natural line of defence.

The fighting for the city is positional and exhausting. A significant part of the buildings has been destroyed. The population has been almost completely evacuated.