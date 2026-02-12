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Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk and near Robotyne, - DeepState

Russian forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and near Robotyne (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Updated maps

Updated maps

Enemy advances updated

Read more: Ruscists occupy village of Bondarne in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAPS

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Zaporizhzhia region (2092) Polohivskyy district (308) Robotyne (3)
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