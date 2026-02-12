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Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk and near Robotyne, - DeepState
Russian forces are advancing in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and near Robotyne (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
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