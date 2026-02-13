"Omega" special forces free soldier from Russian captivity and eliminate 8 occupiers near Pokrovsk

During an operation in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine’s National Guard special operations center Omega managed to free a Ukrainian serviceman from Russian captivity.

The operation was described by Major General Pavlo Yatsiuk, head of the National Guard’s Omega special operations center, Censor.NET reports.

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Operation details

"During a unique, successful special operation carried out by the Omega Special Operations Center, almost deep in enemy rear areas in the Pokrovsk direction, a fighter from Omega’s 1st detachment (who had been held captive for 27 days) was freed, and eight occupiers were eliminated," he said.

The special operations officer, callsign "Karat," is already heading to Kyiv for treatment.

Yatsiuk thanked the leadership and personnel of the SBU’s Special Operations Center A and the 14th Brigade for Operational Assignment "Chervona Kalyna" of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard for their support and assistance.

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