Russians advanced near Platonivka and in Myrnohrad. AFU cleared area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske, - DeepState

Russian occupation forces have advanced near Platonivka and in Myrnohrad. Defence forces have cleared the area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advance

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Platonivka (Bakhmut district) and in Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.

Successes of the Defence Forces

It is reported that the Defence Forces cleared the area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske in the Pokrovsk district.

The situation in Rodynske, Pokrovsk district, has also been clarified.

Read more: Myrnohrad is being "swallowed up" by Russian troops, city’s defense is drawing to close – DeepState

What preceded

Earlier it was reported that Russian invaders had occupied Rivne in the Donetsk region. There is also an advance in the Pokrovsk direction.

Read more: Enemy is trying pincer movement to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces