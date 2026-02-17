Russians advanced near Platonivka and in Myrnohrad. AFU cleared area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske, - DeepState
Russian occupation forces have advanced near Platonivka and in Myrnohrad. Defence forces have cleared the area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advance
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Platonivka (Bakhmut district) and in Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.
Successes of the Defence Forces
It is reported that the Defence Forces cleared the area of enemy infiltration near Bilytske in the Pokrovsk district.
The situation in Rodynske, Pokrovsk district, has also been clarified.
What preceded
Earlier it was reported that Russian invaders had occupied Rivne in the Donetsk region. There is also an advance in the Pokrovsk direction.
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