Russian anti-aircraft drone accidentally shot down its own "Molniya" with two FPVs on board. VIDEO

Russian occupiers continue to demonstrate a "high level" of coordination by destroying their own equipment. According to Censor.NET, footage of another instance of enemy self-destruction has appeared online: the operator of a Russian anti-aircraft UAV confused the targets and attacked his own carrier drone.

The victim of "friendly fire" was a Molniya-type drone, which served as a "mother drone."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the aerial curiosity:

Double loss: The Russian "Molniya" was not just a reconnaissance drone, but also a carrier — it had two FPV drones on board, which the occupiers planned to deliver closer to Ukrainian positions.

The "anti-aircraft gunner's" mistake: The operator of the Russian interceptor probably wanted so badly to report the downing of a "Ukrainian drone" that he did not recognise his own construction made of plywood and sticks. The result was a direct hit and instant detonation of the entire ammunition load in the air.

Watch more: F-16 fighter jet shot down Russian Shahed with APWKS laser-guided missile. VIDEO