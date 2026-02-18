Soldiers of 77th Brigade hold line and eliminate enemy personnel in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, units of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade and the 7th Command and Staff Company of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold designated defensive lines.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy continues to attempt to improve its tactical position.

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The enemy is attempting to advance primarily on foot, using difficult weather conditions and terrain features to approach Ukrainian positions covertly.

Thanks to the coordinated work of aerial reconnaissance, observation posts and combat units, enemy movements are detected in advance.

After targets are confirmed, firepower assets promptly engage them.

The situation remains under full control. Paratroopers continue to hold the line, leaving the enemy no chance to consolidate or advance.

The soldiers shared the footage on their official Telegram channel.

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