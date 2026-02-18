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Drone operators from 77th Brigade eliminated 35 occupiers in area of village of Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, near the village of Bohuslavka, drone operators from the 77th Separate Airborne Naddniprianska Brigade conducted combat operations in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders' FPV drones delivered precision strikes on enemy locations.
As a result of skilful strikes, 35 Russian soldiers were eliminated.
Footage has been published on social media.
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