Occupier filmed moment a drone hit Russian car: "Leg, f#ck! I’m ’three hundred’ too!". VIDEO

A rare video has emerged online showing Ukrainian drone operators isolating a combat zone. What makes the footage unique is that it was captured by an action camera belonging to a Russian soldier. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The published footage shows an enemy group attempting to move, but ending up in an area under tight surveillance by Ukrainian drones. As a result of the attacks, the occupiers’ vehicle sustained critical damage and caught fire. At least two Russian soldiers were injured, with varying degrees of severity.

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Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,305,470 personnel (+980 in the past 24 hours), 11,841 tanks, 39,562 artillery systems, and 24,364 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS