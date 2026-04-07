Occupier filmed moment a drone hit Russian car: "Leg, f#ck! I’m ’three hundred’ too!". VIDEO
A rare video has emerged online showing Ukrainian drone operators isolating a combat zone. What makes the footage unique is that it was captured by an action camera belonging to a Russian soldier. This was reported by Censor.NET.
The published footage shows an enemy group attempting to move, but ending up in an area under tight surveillance by Ukrainian drones. As a result of the attacks, the occupiers’ vehicle sustained critical damage and caught fire. At least two Russian soldiers were injured, with varying degrees of severity.
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