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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,305,470 personnel (+980 in the past 24 hours), 11,841 tanks, 39,562 artillery systems, and 24,364 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,305,470 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 7, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,305,470 (+980)
  • tanks – 11,841 (+0)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,364 (+4)
  • artillery systems – 39,562 (+65)
  • MLRS – 1,722 (+3) units
  • air defense systems – 1,340 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 223,341 (+1,945) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 87,862 (+248) units
  • special equipment – 4,115 (+3) units

Read more: 121 combat engagements have taken place on front since start of day, with 25 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Генштаб ЗСУ: втрати РФ зросли до 1 305 470 військових

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Russian Army (12166) Armed Forces HQ (5360) liquidation (3111) elimination (7596) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3704)
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