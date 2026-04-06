121 combat engagements have taken place on front since start of day, with 25 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 121 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This is stated in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 51 air strikes, dropping 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,950 kamikaze drones and launched 2,407 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slovozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out 5 air strikes using 13 guided bombs, and fired on our troops’ positions and populated areas on 72 occasions, six of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems. Three firefights were recorded.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two attacks on our units’ positions in the areas around Starytsia and towards Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Pishchane and towards Novoosynove.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,304,490 personnel (+940 in the past 24 hours), 11,841 tanks, 39,497 artillery systems, and 24,360 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults by the occupiers towards Lyman, Stavky and Novoserhiivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried five times to advance towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampol and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times near Pryvillia, Markove and towards Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 17 assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Stepanivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Illinivka, Sofiivka and Kostiantynivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Hryshyne. Two assault actions are ongoing.

Read more: Defence forces have struck ’Sheshkharis’ oil terminal in Novorossiysk and enemy Be-12 amphibious aircraft, — General Staff

According to preliminary estimates, 60 occupiers were killed and 26 wounded in this direction today; one UAV command post, enemy shelters and four vehicles were destroyed; 10 shelters, three artillery guns and a UAV command post were damaged. A total of 237 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivske direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Myrne, Kalynivske, Pryvillia, Verbove, Zlahoda, Oleksandrohrad and towards Lisne.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded near the settlements of Olenokostiantynivka and towards Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne and Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions near the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

Read more: Zelenskyy hears Syrskyi and Hnatov’s report: frontline situation and AFU long-range strikes

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.