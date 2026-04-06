Zelenskyy hears Syrskyi and Hnatov’s report: frontline situation and AFU long-range strikes
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov on the situation at the front.
The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Fighting on the front line
"First, we discussed the outlook in the Oleksandrivka and Pokrovsk directions. This is where the Russian army is currently concentrating its greatest efforts, and accordingly, so is our response. I am grateful to all our units for the tangible results in striking the occupiers," the president said.
Strikes
"Second, there was a report on our deep strikes and the relevant priorities. Ukraine’s long-range sanctions are genuinely reducing Russian revenues, primarily oil revenues. This is being felt both in the north-eastern and south-eastern areas of active long-range operations," Zelenskyy said.
Next steps
According to the head of state, it is important that Ukraine’s strong positions on the front and in long-range capabilities also work to strengthen the country’s position in diplomacy and in its multifaceted relations with partners.
"That is exactly how it is working. Ukraine is defending itself and demonstrating the ability to strengthen the security of others. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.
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